 India-Pakistan Tensions: 'Pak Would Hit Kolkata In Future Conflict,' Says Defence Minister Khawaja Asif | VIDEO
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India-Pakistan Tensions: 'Pak Would Hit Kolkata In Future Conflict,' Says Defence Minister Khawaja Asif | VIDEO

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned of a strike on Kolkata in any future conflict, responding to remarks by India’s Rajnath Singh. The statement reflects renewed tensions between the two nations amid ongoing geopolitical strain.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, April 04, 2026, 10:51 PM IST
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Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif | X

Lahore, Apr 4: Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday warned India that it would respond with a strike in Kolkata to any “future misadventures.”

Asif issues warning over potential conflict

“If India tries to stage any false flag operation this time, then God-willingly, we will take it to Kolkata,” Asif said while talking to reporters at his hometown of Sialkot, some 130 kms from Lahore.

He claimed that there are reports that a false-flag operation has been designed through their own men or through the Pakistanis in their detention by laying down some bodies somewhere and saying “they were terrorists and had done so and so.”

He, however, did not provide any evidence in support of his claim.

Remarks follow recent India-Pakistan tensions

On Thursday, Asif said that Pakistan's response to any attack would be “swift, calibrated, and decisive.”

Asif was responding to the remarks by his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh, who earlier said that any “misadventure” from India's neighbour in the prevailing situation would invite an “unprecedented and decisive” action.

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Context of past conflict cited

The Pahalgam attack that took place on April 22 last year resulted in a four-day conflict between the two countries.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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