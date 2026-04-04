India-Pakistan Tensions: 'Pak Would Hit Kolkata In Future Conflict,' Says Defence Minister Khawaja Asif | VIDEO

Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif | X

Lahore, Apr 4: Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday warned India that it would respond with a strike in Kolkata to any “future misadventures.”

Asif issues warning over potential conflict

“If India tries to stage any false flag operation this time, then God-willingly, we will take it to Kolkata,” Asif said while talking to reporters at his hometown of Sialkot, some 130 kms from Lahore.

Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has issued another threat, specifically mentioning Kolkata.



He claims:

"They [plan] some kind of false-flag operation through their own men or through the Pakistanis in their detention by planting bodies somewhere and claiming they were… pic.twitter.com/QYKeWe3wCb — OsintTV 📺 (@OsintTV) April 4, 2026

He claimed that there are reports that a false-flag operation has been designed through their own men or through the Pakistanis in their detention by laying down some bodies somewhere and saying “they were terrorists and had done so and so.”

He, however, did not provide any evidence in support of his claim.

Remarks follow recent India-Pakistan tensions

On Thursday, Asif said that Pakistan's response to any attack would be “swift, calibrated, and decisive.”

Asif was responding to the remarks by his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh, who earlier said that any “misadventure” from India's neighbour in the prevailing situation would invite an “unprecedented and decisive” action.

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Context of past conflict cited

The Pahalgam attack that took place on April 22 last year resulted in a four-day conflict between the two countries.

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