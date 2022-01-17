India-origin UK family spends Rs 1.4 crore and over 2 years to build their own dream plane

Ashok Aliseril, a 38-year-old India-origin engineer and pilot license owner from Billericay of Essex county along with his family Abhilasha Dubey (35), Tara (6), and Diya (3) fulfilled their year-long dream after finally completing building a small plane in their backyard garden.

According to the report by The Sun, the family had spent a fortune of £140,000 (Rs 1.4 crore) and nearly 1500 hours to complete their project and are now all set to go up in the air.

Speaking to The Sun Ashok said, "It’s like having a new toy, except much more exciting."

His wife Abhilasha told The Sun: “Ashok has worked so hard over the last two years and now our dream has finally happened."

In their minds, they always wanted to have their own plane and planned to save money for the project for many months.

“We started saving money during the first lockdown, and we knew we always wanted to have our own plane, and in the first few months, we were saving a lot of money so we thought we would give it a go," Ashok said.

Talking about the excitement that this project has brought, his wife Abhilasha said, "The girls can’t wait to be up in the air, they’ve only flown a few times before but never with their dad as a pilot, so I’m really excited for them to see what it is like.”

“It’s going to be amazing, and after all the hours and the late nights, it will be worth it once we are up in the sky," she added.

Talking about the project and time that has been invested to build one's own plane, Ashok said that it will all be worth it when the whole family will fly together.

“It is finally going to be worth it when we are all in the sky together. It has cost a lot and taken what feels like a lifetime to build but I’m sure in the long run our whole family will love it," said Ashok.

Ashok said that they have already booked a flying trip to Newquay as their first family holiday.

The family are hoping to make their first flight on the plane in the coming months.

(with inputs from The Sun)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 07:15 PM IST