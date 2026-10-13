India Issues Fresh Advisory For Nationals In Saudi Arabia Amid Houthi Attacks, Urges Vigilance | X

India on Tuesday, October 13, issued a fresh security advisory for its nationals living in Saudi Arabia amid a series of drone and missile attacks on civilian infrastructure. The Indian Embassy in Riyadh urged citizens to remain calm, stay alert and follow safety instructions issued by local authorities.

The advisory comes amid growing security concerns in the Gulf kingdom, particularly after a deadly attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 10. The attack killed an Indian national and injured several others, including Indian citizens.

Embassy Urges Indians To Stay Indoors During Attacks

In its latest advisory, the Indian Embassy asked Indian nationals to remain indoors in the event of an aerial attack and rely on official channels for safety instructions.

“In view of the current situation, all Indian nationals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to remain calm and vigilant, stay indoors in the case of an aerial attack and follow the instructions issued by the local authorities through official channels,” the embassy said.

The embassy also urged Indian citizens not to circulate or repost videos or news related to the ongoing conflict. The warning highlights the importance of following verified information and avoiding the spread of potentially misleading content during a security crisis.

Riyadh Airport Attack Raises Safety Concerns

The fresh advisory follows the October 10 attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which killed an Indian national and left several people injured. Among those injured were 10 Indian nationals.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of Indians living and working in Saudi Arabia. With civilian infrastructure coming under attack, the security situation remains a serious concern for residents.

Saudi Arabia has witnessed a series of deadly drone and missile attacks on civilian infrastructure. Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have been blamed for the strikes, raising fears that regional hostilities could spread further into neighbouring Gulf countries.

Indian National Killed In Attack Laid To Rest

The Indian Embassy also shared an update on Mohammed Yousef Ali, the Indian national who died in the October 10 airport attack. His funeral was held in Riyadh on October 12, in accordance with his family’s wishes.

The Indian Ambassador and embassy officials attended the funeral.

Four Indians Remain In Intensive Care

According to the embassy, four Indian nationals injured in the airport attack remain in intensive care, while four others are receiving treatment in regular hospital wards.

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Three people have been discharged from hospital. Embassy officials have been visiting hospitals and maintaining contact with the injured individuals and their families to provide assistance.

Indian Embassy Sets Up 24×7 Helpline

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh has established a round-the-clock control room to assist Indian nationals amid the ongoing security situation.

Indians requiring assistance can contact the embassy through the following channels:

Embassy helpline: +966-11-488469

Toll-free number: 8002471234 (within Saudi Arabia)

WhatsApp: +966-536216082 (messages only)

Email: cw.riyadh@mea.gov.in

The latest advisory serves as a reminder of the need for caution as tensions continue in the region. For Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia, following official instructions and staying informed through verified channels remain important safety measures.