India, Indonesia Strengthen Strategic Partnership With BrahMos Deal, Defence And Trade Agreements | X

BrahMos missile supply among key outcomes

India and Indonesia on Tuesday expanded their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with a series of agreements covering defence, critical minerals, maritime security, technology, food security and healthcare. Supplying BrahMos and Astra missiles, strengthening maritime cooperation and building resilient critical mineral supply chains emerged as the key outcomes of talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

Modi arrived in Jakarta on Monday on the first leg of his three-nation tour aimed at enhancing trade and security cooperation under the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2018.

BrahMos Leads Bharat's Strategic Push into Southeast Asia



Bharat is expanding its defence footprint in the Indo-Pacific. During PM Narendra Modi's visit to Indonesia, New Delhi inked a landmark defence export deal with Indonesia, supplying BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and… pic.twitter.com/hNMluxS23S — Centre for Integrated and Holistic Studies (@cihs_india) July 7, 2026

Defence ties gather momentum

Indonesia has decided to procure India's air-to-air Astra missiles following the weapon's success during Operation Sindoor, it is learnt. The two countries also finalised a deal for India to supply BrahMos missiles to Indonesia, following similar agreements with Vietnam and the Philippines. The number of missiles to be supplied has not been disclosed.

Highlighting growing strategic cooperation, Modi said the increasing trust between the two countries was strengthening bilateral defence, security and maritime ties. He also announced that both sides had agreed to enhance defence exchanges, disaster management and industrial cooperation.

Focus on critical minerals

The two countries agreed to strengthen cooperation in critical minerals, with India set to invest in the production of steel, nickel and rare-earth permanent magnets in Indonesia.

"In today's era, the supply chain resilience of technology holds great significance. An important agreement was reached to further strengthen the supply chain in the sectors of critical minerals and steel," Modi said.

"A new beginning is being made in partnerships between our companies regarding stainless steel and rare-earth magnets," he said.

India and Indonesia also agreed to jointly develop the strategically located Sabang port overlooking the Strait of Malacca, about 100 miles from India's Great Nicobar port project. The two sides further decided to expand cooperation in the blue economy, maritime trade and port development.

Technology, education and global issues

Modi announced that the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore will establish a campus in Indonesia. He also welcomed the planned integration of India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with Indonesia's payment system.

"We are delighted that India's UPI is set to integrate with Indonesia's payment system. This will boost both ease of doing business and ease of travel," he said.

Also Watch:

Referring to the broader bilateral relationship, Modi said, "The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership we forged in 2018 is taking a new flight today. We are taking important steps forward in every sector - development, security, technology, culture, and education."

"I am confident that a golden chapter of India-Indonesia partnership begins today," he said.

The two leaders also discussed global challenges, including the situation in West Asia.

"In this era of global turmoil, India believes that the role of dialogue and diplomacy has become more important than ever before," Modi said.

"On the issue of Palestine, we support the Two-State Solution and long-term peace," he said.