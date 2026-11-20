India & France Discuss Emerging Terror Threats, Financing & Online Radicalisation | X

New Delhi, Nov 20: India and France held the 18th meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on Counter Terrorism (CT) in New Delhi on Friday, exchanging views on the threat of terrorism in their respective regions and globally, including state-sponsored and cross-border terrorism.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both sides unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism and violent extremism. They also reiterated their strong condemnation of the April 2025 heinous Pahalgam terrorist attack and the November 2025 terror incident near Red Fort in New Delhi.

India And France Discuss Terror Threats

The meeting was co-chaired by Suhel Ajaz Khan, Additional Secretary (CT) at the MEA, and Olivier Caron, French Ambassador at large and Special Envoy for Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime.

“Both sides also discussed addressing the traditional and emerging challenges to counter terrorism, including the threats posed by the misuse of new and emerging technologies and financial technologies by terrorists and terrorist groups. The Indian side also briefed on the comprehensive National Counter Terrorism Policy and Strategy – Prahaar,” the MEA stated.

“The two sides discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation, including cooperation in countering financing of terrorism and online radicalisation, information sharing, capacity-building and training, and sharing of experiences and best practices,” it added.

Cooperation In Multilateral Forums

India and France also reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation in the multilateral forums, including the United Nations, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and No Money for Terror (NMFT).

The two sides agreed to hold the 19th meeting of the Joint Working Group in France on a mutually convenient date, the MEA mentioned.

Bilateral Space Cooperation Reviewed

Last week, India and France reviewed progress in their bilateral space cooperation, including between ISRO and CNES, and discussed pathways to facilitate commercial space collaboration between the two countries’ space industrial ecosystems at the 3rd India-France Strategic Space Dialogue in Paris.

“Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri, along with Secretary General of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Martin Briens, co-chaired the 3rd India-France Strategic Space Dialogue earlier today in Paris,” the MEA posted on X.

Strategic Space Collaboration Discussed

The two sides reviewed the ongoing space cooperation and discussed ways to further strengthen it.

“Reviewed progress in the wide-ranging ongoing bilateral space cooperation, including between ISRO and CNES. Discussed avenues for furthering strategic space cooperation and pathways to facilitate commercial space collaboration between the two space industrial ecosystems. Exchanged views on multilateral space matters,” the MEA said.

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