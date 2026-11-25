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The United States has proposed imposing tariffs of up to 25% on Indian goods following an investigation into what Washington describes as "structural excess capacity" in major economies. However, this rate could be reduced to 17% if India reaches a trade agreement with the US.

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According to reports, in the list released by the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) on Wednesday, the proposed 17% rate is lower than the 18% agreed upon by the two countries under a framework for an interim trade deal in February.

Tariff rates across major economies

India's proposed tariff rate is also lower than those facing several Asian competitors. Vietnam could face duties of up to 35%, which may come down to 20% following a trade agreement. Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand have been listed for tariffs of 18%.

Meanwhile, the European Union, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Switzerland face proposed rates of 15%, while Singapore faces 10%. China could face duties of up to 40%, including tariffs imposed earlier.

Tariff structure and implementation timeline

A senior US trade official said the proposed duties would not be added to the existing 10% tariff imposed on Indian exporters under a separate investigation into forced labour. Importers would instead pay whichever rate is higher.

The tariffs are unlikely to come into effect before January, as public hearings and consultations are yet to be completed.

India-US trade agreement remains pending

India and the US are yet to finalise their interim trade agreement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet US President Donald Trump at next month's G20 summit in Florida.

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