India-Africa Forum Summit Returns After Decade; Delhi To Host 39 African Leaders For Talks On Trade, Food Security, DPI | File Pic

New Delhi: Preparations are underway in the national capital as India gears up to host leaders from across the African continent at the India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS) after a decade-long gap. Sources said India has invited all 39 African leaders to the summit, scheduled to be held from May 28 to 31. It will be followed by the Big Cat Alliance meeting on June 1.

This will focus on the conservation of big cats across several nations. India is expecting strong participation from African nations, with discussions already underway on an “outcome document” that is expected to deliver “concrete outcomes that matter to Africa.”

The key focus areas are likely to include agriculture, trade and investment, education, and food security. Africa possesses vast agricultural land resources, while India brings expertise in affordable and sustainable farming technologies. The recent launch of the Asia Africa Agri Alliance (AAAA) in Gurugram in March 2026 is expected to further accelerate agricultural trade, investment, technology transfer, and policy cooperation between Asia and Africa.

India has already made significant strides in expanding trade and investment ties with Africa. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal recently visited Kenya and Tanzania, where discussions centred on boosting trade through the use of national currencies. Digital payments and financial connectivity are also high on the agenda.

Officials pointed out that India already has framework agreements with seven African nations on Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), while as many as 39 African countries have joined the International Solar Alliance (ISA).