India advises citizens to leave Ukraine amid fear of Russian invasion

India on Tuesday issued advisory for it's nationals in Ukraine, especially students, urging them to temporarily leave the country amid fear of Russian invasion.

With the situation in Ukraine slowly escalating, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv has issued an advisory for its citizens, especially students in Ukraine to consider leaving the nation temporarily.

The Embassy has also asked citizens to keep the authorities informed about the status of their presence to enable the Embassy to reach them when required. For now, the Embassy states that they continue to function normally.

An Indian student in Ukraine told News18 that they're quite concerned about the situation since flight rates have escalated amid the ongoing crisis making a return home even more difficult.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)



Earlier last week, some airlines had cancelled or diverted flights to Ukraine amid heightened fears that an invasion by Russia is imminent despite intensive talks between the Kremlin and the West.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 11:48 AM IST