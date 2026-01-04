'In Support Of The People...': Elon Musk’s Starlink To Provide Free Internet In Venezuela Amid US Strikes And Maduro’s Capture | X/@OwenGregorian

Amid widespread connectivity disruptions following US military strikes on January 3, Elon Musk’s Starlink has announced it will provide free internet services in Venezuela through February 3. The initiative aims to support the people of Venezuela and ensure continued connectivity during the ongoing crisis.

Musk shared the announcement in a post on X, reposting a message from Starlink about the initiative, stating it was “in support of the people of Venezuela.”

US Conducts Operation ‘Absolute Resolve’ Against Venezuela

On January 3, 2026, the United States launched a large-scale military operation, codenamed Operation Absolute Resolve, targeting military installations across northern Venezuela, particularly in and around Caracas. The pre-dawn airstrikes were followed by a ground raid that resulted in the capture of sitting President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. The couple was extracted from Venezuela and transported to New York City to face federal charges related to narco-terrorism and drug trafficking.

US President Donald Trump described the operation as a “stunning display of American military might” in a social media post early that morning. During a press conference at Mar-a-Lago, Trump said the US would temporarily “run” Venezuela during a transition period and expressed interest in involving American companies in rebuilding the country’s oil infrastructure.

Venezuela Appoints Interim President

Amid the intensifying situation, Venezuela’s Supreme Court has directed Vice President Delcy Rodriguez to assume the role of Interim President. The Constitutional Chamber ruled that Rodriguez would take charge to ensure administrative continuity and the nation’s safety following the US strikes and the removal of Maduro.

“The office of President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in order to guarantee administrative continuity and the comprehensive defence of the Nation,” the Supreme Court said, would be temporarily assumed by Rodriguez.