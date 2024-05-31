In Pics: Lightning Strikes Empire State Building Multiple Times

Empire State Struck With Lightning | X (@EmpireStateBldg)

Lightning struck the iconic Empire State Building in New York during a thunderstorm that hit Manhattan on Wednesday night. The official X account (formerly Twitter) shared a dramatic photo that showed the moment famous skyscraper being struck by lightning. New York City-based photojournalist Gary Hershorn captured the precise moment lightning struck the Empire State Building.

The Empire State Building shared a picture of the electric shock that hit the skyscraper along with the caption, "Ouch." The thunderstorm captured on camera by photojournalist Greg Hershorn shows zigzag-patterned lightning.

Images and videos of the lightning strike at One World Trade Center appeared on X during the thunderstorm.

Constructed between 1930 and 1931, the Empire State Building is a 102-story skyscraper located in Manhattan. According to the building's website, lightning strikes its antenna 25 times a year on average.

A lightning strike to One World Trade Center occurred last Thursday morning during a thunderstorm, according to a Fox Weather report. A person was hurt when lightning struck the Manhattan building they were in during the same storm.

Building antennas and lightning rods are particularly noteworthy because they are designed to withstand the force of a lightning strike, shielding the building and its occupants from electrocution.

Contrary to popular belief, lightning does not strike the rods. All the rods do is shield the buildings. However, lightning frequently strikes the tallest object in the area, such as these skyscrapers.