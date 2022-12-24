e-Paper Get App
In Pics: Bomb Cyclone freezes US ahead of Christmas, at least 12 dead

In Pics: Bomb Cyclone freezes US ahead of Christmas, at least 12 dead

The sudden 'Bomb Cyclone' is wreaking havoc in the US with at least 12 dead so far as freezing temperatures grip the country ahead of Christmas.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 04:43 PM IST
article-image
People are freezing in the US due to the sudden Bomb Cyclone across the country | Twitter
Sub-zero temperatures and high winds are being witnessed all across the US

At least 12 people have died in the US, including four in a nasty 50-car pileup crash in Ohio

Three people died in weather-related crashes in Oklahoma, while another three were killed on icy roads in Kentucky

Officials have asked that people remain in their homes if they can help it

The mercury dropped to -45°C on Friday due to the bomb cyclone

Over 1.4 million homes and businesses are severely hit by the Bomb Cyclone

Temperatures across central US states have plunged to as low as -45°C due to the

Over 1.4 million homes and businesses in the United States have been left without power

More than a million people in the United States are currently experiencing blackouts and power outages

