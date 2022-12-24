In Pics: Bomb Cyclone freezes US ahead of Christmas, at least 12 dead

People are freezing in the US due to the sudden Bomb Cyclone across the country | Twitter

Sub-zero temperatures and high winds are being witnessed all across the US

At least 12 people have died in the US, including four in a nasty 50-car pileup crash in Ohio

Three people died in weather-related crashes in Oklahoma, while another three were killed on icy roads in Kentucky

Officials have asked that people remain in their homes if they can help it

The mercury dropped to -45°C on Friday due to the bomb cyclone

Over 1.4 million homes and businesses are severely hit by the Bomb Cyclone

