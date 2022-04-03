Imran Khan no longer Pakistan's prime minister

Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan has officially been removed from his post as the prime minister of Pakistan on late Sunday following the dissolution of the National Assembly, a statement from the Cabinet Division said, Pakistan's Geo TV reported.

The report further mentioned that Khan, however, can continue as the country's PM for 15 days till the appointment of a caretaker prime minister under Article 224 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

During these 15 days, Khan will hold no power to make official government decisions.

Reportedly, no Pakistan prime minister has ever completed a full term, and Khan was facing the biggest challenge to his rule since being elected in 2018, with opponents accusing him of economic mismanagement and bungling foreign policy and corruption.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Supreme Court on Sunday postponed the hearing on the petition moved by the opposition challenging the dismissal of the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan till April 4.

Khan dissolved Pakistan’s National Assembly and called for new elections on Sunday, blocking a no-confidence vote that had been widely expected to remove him from office.

