Imran khan govt will be one of the first to beat COVID-19, says Pak Pak science minister day after harping about 'pendemic Endia'

Pakistan minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry strongly believes that his country will be one of the few early ones to overcome the coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan’s government radio channel reported.
“The government will leave no stone unturned to facilitate people during Coronavirus pandemic,” he said, adding that people should follow guidelines regarding social distancing and precautionary measures.
Notably, Chaudhry was trending on Indian social media after a rant against the Indian government was met more with ridicule rather than with outrage. Using the hashtag #RIPEnglish, netizens joked that Chaudhry used Google translate to convert Punjabi to English and paste it. People even laughed at his spellings of India and pandemic.
Notably, Pakistan has reported 4685 cases of coronavirus in the country, as reported by the Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker. A few days earlier, the Imran Khan-led government was criticised by several Pakistan leaders for failing to take timely action against Balochistan police forces who lathi-charged the doctors, Dawn reported.
The prime minister has expressed his dismay on the arrests of protesting doctors in Quetta, almost a day after police detained the frontline warriors against COVID-19 for demanding PPE kits and other medical equipment.
According to Pakistan's Young Doctors Association (YDA) president Dr Yasir Achakzai, YDA and paramedical staff in Balochistan staged a protest on Monday against the unavailability of PPEs in their fight against coronavirus.
They were later baton-charged by security forces and dozens of them were arrested near Red Zone, he alleged.
