Imran khan govt will be one of the first to beat COVID-19, says Pak Pak science minister day after harping about 'pendemic Endia'

Pakistan minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry strongly believes that his country will be one of the few early ones to overcome the coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan’s government radio channel reported.

“The government will leave no stone unturned to facilitate people during Coronavirus pandemic,” he said, adding that people should follow guidelines regarding social distancing and precautionary measures.

Notably, Chaudhry was trending on Indian social media after a rant against the Indian government was met more with ridicule rather than with outrage. Using the hashtag #RIPEnglish, netizens joked that Chaudhry used Google translate to convert Punjabi to English and paste it. People even laughed at his spellings of India and pandemic.