Imran Khan goes into huddle with Army

Islamabad: Pakistan on Sunday warned India that it is ready to respond to any "misadventure or aggression" by the Indian forces, as the country's top civil and military leadership discussed the sudden spike in tensions with New Delhi during a meeting of the National Security Committee.

Prime Minister Imran Khan called the NSC meeting after the Army alleged that India had used cluster bombs to target the civilian population in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The Indian Army on Saturday termed as "lies and deceit" Pakistan's allegations that Indian troops used cluster bombs targeting civilians along the Line of Control.

A statement issued by the PM Office after the meeting said that Pakistan is "ready to defend itself against any Indian misadventure or aggression" and will continue to provide all out "diplomatic, moral and political support" to the people of Kashmir.

The meeting criticised "Indian actions which would have adverse implications for regional and international peace." “Pakistan reiterates that Kashmir is a long standing unresolved international dispute which needs peaceful resolution.

By Sajjad Hussain