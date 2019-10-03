Imran Khan dials up Bangladesh PM ahead of her India trip

Dhaka: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on the eve of her visit to India on Thursday. "Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan phoned Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina this afternoon and exchanged pleasantries," the Bangladesh Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said on Wednesday, reported bdnews24.com.

He said that the Pakistani Prime Minister, during the conversation, inquired about the condition of Hasina's eye, which was operated in London. Hasina had recently undergone a surgery on her left eye in London.

Hasina met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the UNGA in New York and the two leaders are scheduled to meet again during her India visit. Imran Khan during his UNGA visit had not held any meeting with Hasina.