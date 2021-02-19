'I’m safe on Mars': NASA's Perseverance rover makes 'picture-perfect' landing; President Biden and others cheer

NASA's Perseverance rover on Friday made a successful landing on Mars, settling into a deep crater near the equator of the red planet, called Jezero and sending forth pictures of its first glimpse of the area.

"I’m safe on Mars. Perseverance will get you anywhere," tweeted the official handle of the NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover. In another tweet, it welcomed everyone to the crater, sharing photos from its "first look at my forever home". Incidentally, you can also take a better look at the landing site and any future photographs via the interactive map shared by NASA.

According to a press note released by NASA, the 45 kilometers wide Jezero Crater sits on the western edge of Isidis Planitia. Put more simply, it is a giant impact basin just north of the Martian equator. Scientists have determined that 3.5 billion years ago the crater had its own river delta and was filled with water.

The Perseverance rover's task is to investigate the rock and sediment of Jezero’s ancient lakebed and river delta and to look for any signs of ancient microbial life. About the size of a car, the robotic geologist and astrobiologist will undergo several weeks of testing before it begins its two-year science investigation.

With COVID-19 protocols in place, the celebration among engineers at NASA's mission control in California had to be somewhat sedate. But the joy was palpable, as people reportedly cheered and applauded their "picture perfect" landing. A photo shared by the Rover handle captures the team mid-cheer, perfectly encapsulating the mood.