 'If We Don't, Russia Or China Will': Donald Trump Pushes For US Control Over Greenland
HomeWorld'If We Don't, Russia Or China Will': Donald Trump Pushes For US Control Over Greenland

'If We Don't, Russia Or China Will': Donald Trump Pushes For US Control Over Greenland

US President Donald Trump reiterated that the United States needs control of Greenland for national security, warning that Russia or China could otherwise gain influence. Posting on Truth Social, Trump said Greenland was vital for defence and NATO’s strength.

Shashank Nair
Trump | File

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday reiterated his stance on control over Greenland and said that the US needs Greenland for national security.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump said, "The United States needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security. It is vital for the Golden Dome that we are building. NATO should be leading the way for us to get it. IF WE DON'T, RUSSIA OR CHINA WILL, AND THAT IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN! Militarily, without the vast power of the United States, much of which I built during my first term, and am now bringing to a new and even higher level, NATO would not be an effective force or deterrent - Not even close! They know that, and so do I. NATO becomes far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the UNITED STATES," the post read.

Earlier on Monday, Trump had said he preferred a negotiated agreement but insisted the outcome was inevitable. “I'd rather, I'd love to make a deal with ’em. It's easier,” he said. “But one way or the other, we're gonna have Greenland.”

Asked whether military action was being considered, Trump said the US focus was on ownership. “We're talking about acquiring, not leasing, not having it short term. We're talking about acquiring,” he said.

Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, holds strategic importance due to its location in the Arctic and its proximity to emerging shipping routes and military corridors.

'You Defend What You Own, Not Leases': President Donald Trump On Why US Needs Greenland - Video
The US already maintains a military presence in Greenland, and Arctic security has become a growing concern amid increased Russian and Chinese activity in the region.

