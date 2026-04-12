'If War Breaks Out & Pakistan Fails To Establish Peace, It Is Our Duty To Attack Israel': Turkish President Erdogan | VIDEO

Recep Tayyip Erdogan has issued a sharp warning against Israel, vowing potential action if diplomatic efforts fail to de-escalate the ongoing conflict. In a strongly worded statement, Erdogan accused Israel of carrying out attacks that disregard human values, escalating tensions across West Asia.
Slams Israel Over Civilian Killings
Referring to recent violence, Erdogan condemned Israel for the killing of civilians in Lebanon, even on a ceasefire day. He described Israel’s actions as part of a “genocide network,” intensifying his criticism and signalling a more aggressive stance from Turkey.
US Pushes ‘Final Offer’ to Iran
Meanwhile, the United States is attempting to revive diplomacy with Iran after talks in Islamabad ended without agreement. Donald Trump has backed what officials describe as a “final and best offer” to Tehran.
US Vice President JD Vance said the proposal represents Washington’s last attempt at reaching an understanding. He emphasised that Trump was directly involved throughout the 21-hour negotiations, maintaining constant communication with the team on the ground.
Iran Signals No Urgency
However, Iran has indicated it is in no hurry to move forward. According to reports, Tehran believes the responsibility now lies with Washington to respond realistically to its proposals, further complicating the diplomatic path.
Strait of Hormuz Remains Flashpoint
The situation in the Strait of Hormuz continues to be a critical concern. Iran has warned that there will be no change in the strategic waterway vital for global oil shipments until the US agrees to a “reasonable deal,” keeping the region on edge.