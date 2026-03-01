IDF Shares Video Of Israel Striking Targets In The 'Heart Of Tehran'

The Israel Defense Forces released drone footage claiming strikes on targets in central Tehran under “Operation Roaring Lion,” as a powerful explosion sent smoke rising over the Iranian capital. | X/@IDF

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday said it had carried out strikes in central Tehran as part of its ongoing military campaign dubbed “Operation Roaring Lion.”

In a post on X, the IDF shared an 11-second clip appearing to show a drone’s-eye view of a missile strike, claiming the operation had reached the “heart of Tehran.”

IDF Claims Air Superiority Effort

According to the Israeli military, the Israeli Air Force conducted “large-scale strikes” over the past day aimed at establishing aerial superiority and “paving the path to Tehran.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The statement described the targets as belonging to what it called the “Iranian terror regime.” The military said this marked the first time since the start of Operation Roaring Lion that Israeli forces had struck in central Tehran.

Massive Explosion Shakes Capital

An enormous explosion was reported in Tehran on Sunday, sending a thick plume of smoke into the sky and shaking surrounding areas.

According to the Associated Press, the blast appeared to be centred in a neighbourhood housing Iran’s police headquarters and state television offices. The exact target of the strike was not immediately clear.

Witnesses reported tremors from the explosion, while visuals circulating online showed smoke rising above parts of the city.

Escalating Tensions

The strike signals a significant escalation in the ongoing confrontation between Israel and Iran, as Israeli forces appear to widen the scope of their aerial campaign.

While Israeli officials have framed the operation as a strategic effort to weaken Iranian capabilities, Tehran has yet to release a detailed public assessment of the reported damage or casualties.

The situation remains fluid, with regional tensions running high amid fears of further retaliation and broader conflict.