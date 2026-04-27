'I Want To Go Home': Indian Tourist Breaks Down In Tears After Being Assaulted At Phuket Restaurant For Allegedly Harassing Staff - VIDEO

A video showing an Indian tourist being assaulted by restaurant staff in Phuket has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and concern.

The viral clip purportedly shows a man identified as Jitesh being beaten by staff members inside a restaurant. According to claims circulating online, the tourist allegedly caused chaos at the establishment by repeatedly entering and exiting the premises and harassing staff members.

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In the video, several restaurant employees can be seen physically assaulting the man while bystanders look on. Moments later, police personnel arrive at the scene. After their arrival, the tourist is heard pleading with officers, claiming innocence and requesting help.

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“They beat me up,” the man says in the clip, before folding his hands and breaking down in tears. He can also be heard saying, “I want to go home,” while appealing to the officers for assistance.

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The footage further shows a police officer speaking with the restaurant staff following the altercation. After a brief discussion, the officer escorts the tourist out of the restaurant premises.

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement detailing the circumstances surrounding the incident or confirming the claims circulating online. Further verification of the events shown in the video is awaited.