'I Told Them Not To Come': Man Loses Wife, Children In Bangladesh Bus Tragedy

A tragic ferry terminal accident in Bangladesh’s Rajbari district has left several families devastated after a passenger bus plunged into the Padma River on Wednesday evening.

The Dhaka-bound bus, operated by Souhardo Paribahan, was attempting to board a ferry at Daulatdia terminal around 5:15 pm when it lost control and fell into the river. Officials said the accident occurred after a utility ferry struck the pontoon, causing the bus to veer off balance.

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At least 23 people have died, while around 10 passengers were rescued. However, several remained missing early this morning. Rescue teams located the submerged bus nearly 30 feet underwater, but damaged doors and windows hampered efforts to reach those trapped inside.

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Scenes at the riverbank were heart-wrenching, with relatives desperately waiting for news of their loved ones. One passenger from Kushtia, who lost his wife and children, said he had urged them not to travel. “I told them not to come, but my wife insisted. Now, what am I supposed to do?” he said, reflecting the grief of many families.

Survivors recounted harrowing moments, with some managing to swim ashore while watching family members disappear beneath the water. Rescue operations, involving fire service teams and divers, were slowed by heavy rain and strong winds.

Authorities, including police and navy personnel, remained at the site as anxious families continued to wait for updates.