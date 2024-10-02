'I Pray For Death Like Tipu Sultan': Imran Khan REACTS Over Hassan Nasrallah, Ismail Haniyeh's Killings

Imran Khan | ANI

Mumbai: Former Pakistan Prime Minister and legendary cricketer Imran Khan has reacted to the deaths of Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh in alleged Israel attack. The reaction came after Iran fired hundreds of ballistic missiles on Israel. Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were recently denied bail in the new Toshakhana case.

Earlier, Iran attacked Israel, launching hundreds of ballistic missiles. The incident has raised security concerns in the region, as tensions are expected to escalate, with Israel vowing to retaliate against the attack.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A tweet went viral from jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's X account in which it is being said, "La ilaha illallah (There is no God, but One) means freedom, and the Holy Quran designates the highest rank after (God’s) messengers to martyrs. The positions of Syed Hassan Nasrallah and Ismail Haniya are very high (in the eyes of God) as they sacrificed their lives in the defense of their countries. I would rather be martyred fighting for my country like Tipu Sultan, than die like Bahadur Shah Zafar. I have always prayed to God for a death like Tipu Sultan’s."

"God created man free. There is a famous quote by Rumi: “ When God has given you wings, why do you crawl like insects?”

He also said, "In Pakistan, at this time, the Gang of Three, along with PDM, have colluded to make every state institution their slave. The Supreme Court is the only institution left, and now they are trying to subjugate that as well through unconstitutional amendments. Pakistan has no rule of law anymore, and there is no accountability. The Gang of Three has broken every law to get extensions (in their tenure), the most (adverse) impact of which has been on the economy."

He also stated, "All those in power now have their wealth stashed abroad, so they are mercilessly destroying the country’s institutions for their personal gain and power. My Pakistanis!"

"All my efforts have been to liberate you, so now it is time that you break the shackles of fear and come out (for your rights). It’s time to Do or Die! I have made this sacrifice only for your liberty, so now is the time for you to think beyond your personal interests and come out at every call for protest for the sake of the country’s future. Long Live Pakistan!" said Imran Khan in the tweet.