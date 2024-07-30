'I Own This Property, It's Photoshopped': Ex-Brampton MP Raj Grewal Clarifies On Pic Of Indian-Origin Man Allegedly Defecating Publicly; Gets Trolled |

A picture shared on X by journalist Harrison Faulkner has stoked a fresh controversy on the internet. In the picture that has gone viral from Canada's Brampton, an elderly man can be seen standing near a car in a leaning pose with his pants down, allegedly defecating on the roadside.

Picture Shows Elderly Man Allegedly Defecating In Open

Faulkner shared the picture in a post and captioned it, "Brampton man just couldn’t walk the extra 15 yards to the bathroom. Mass immigration is totally working."

Brampton man just couldn’t walk the extra 15 yards to the bathroom.



Mass immigration is totally working. pic.twitter.com/grWAgPwyNp — Harrison Faulkner (@Harry__Faulkner) July 29, 2024

Former Brampton MP Claims 'Picture Photoshopped'

Former Brampton MP Raj Grewal quickly responded to the post, rubbishing the authenticity of the photo and claimed that it was photoshopped by someone. He also stated that he owned the place seen in the picture and no such incident took place there.

I own this property. This DID NOT happen, it’s photoshopped. Do better @Harry__Faulkner https://t.co/5i7Bk2tvq7 — Raj Grewal (@RajLiberal) July 30, 2024

"I own this property. This DID NOT happen, it’s photoshopped. Do better," wrote Grewal in his response tagging Harrison Faulkner. However, netizens slammed Grewal on his claims. Some even pointed out the reflection of the elderly man on the car's side panel, which proved that he stood in that position near the vehicle.

Check some netizen reactions here:

The reflection in the car would suggest otherwise. — Rowan Thee Stallion 🏇 (@canmericanized) July 30, 2024

I use photoshop every day. This is very real and shows no signs of photoshop. Stop lying! — Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) July 30, 2024

Yes photoshop is quite good at doing shadows. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Freedom Honey (@LiveFreeHoney) July 30, 2024

Did Industrial Light and Magic do this work?



Look at the reflection.



This is Hollywood quality artistry. pic.twitter.com/BI8id16Xdi — Anti-Taxxer (@colossusPhD) July 30, 2024

Yeah, someone just spent 10+ hours making hollywood tier edits just to lie about this. Look, we know they went poopie at the pump. You don't need to lie about it. pic.twitter.com/Z0B9OqC8s8 — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) July 30, 2024

Large Scale Immigration Seen As Threat

It is worth noting that Faulkner in his comments on the photo mentioned mass immigration. In an indirect jibe, the journalist slammed the mass immigration of foreign nationals in Canada.

The country has seen a rapid rise in immigrants settlement in the past few decades, marking millions of foreign nationals calling Canada as their 'home.' Among the immigrants, Indians have a major share contributing to over 30 per cent of the population of the total foreign nationals residing there, as per 2021 census data.

This rising number of immigrants settling there has been seen as a threat in recent times with Canada slowly moving to curbing immigration as a precautionary measure.