'I May Share Prize With Trump': Navi Pillay's Hilarious First Reaction After Nobel Peace Prize 2026 Goes Viral

A video capturing the first reaction of Nobel Peace Prize 2026 laureate Navi Pillay has gone viral on social media, with the South African jurist joking that she might share her prize with US President Donald Trump.

The video shows Pillay surrounded by her colleagues, who break into applause after learning that she has been awarded the prestigious honour for her efforts to promote peace and international law.

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Agnes Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International, shared the video on X, describing the moment as “amazing” and highlighting its symbolic setting at the Nuremberg Court.

Pillay jokes about sharing Nobel

“We are at the Nuremberg Court; I cannot think of a stronger symbol for her Nobel prize. We are all so thrilled! This is her first reactions upon hearing the news,” Callamard wrote.

In the video, when someone asks Pillay to say a few words, she responds with a quip that draws laughter from those present.

“If you clap a little bit more, I may share my prize with Trump,” she says, referring to the US President.

Her remark appears to reference Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, who presented her 2025 Nobel Peace Prize gold medal to Trump during a meeting at the White House on January 15, 2026.

Disbelief over Nobel announcement

Pillay's humorous response is followed by a more incredulous reaction as she seeks confirmation that she has actually won the Nobel Peace Prize.

The jurist asks those around her whether the announcement is genuine. Her colleagues reassure her that the news is being reported widely, including by the BBC.

Recalling a phone call from someone named Christopher, Pillay says the caller had informed her about the news, but she initially thought he was joking.

“Being a lawyer and a judge, I still want to verify it,” she says, underscoring her disbelief even as her colleagues celebrate the announcement.

Recognition for international legal contributions

The Nobel Peace Prize 2026 recognises Pillay's longstanding contribution to international law and accountability. Her career has included serving as a judge at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, the International Criminal Court and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.