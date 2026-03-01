'I Know Exactly Who, But I Can’t Tell You': Trump on Iran’s Successor

US President Donald Trump | File Pic

US President Donald Trump has claimed that he knows “exactly who” could lead Iran following the reported killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, but said he cannot disclose the name.

“I Know Exactly Who”: Trump’s Cryptic Claim

In an interview with CBS News, Trump was asked who he believes is currently taking decisions in Tehran after Khamenei’s death in joint US-Israeli strikes.

“I know exactly who, but I can’t tell you,” Trump said.

When asked whether there was someone he would prefer to see leading Iran, he replied, “Yes, I think so. There are some good candidates.”

Pressed further on who would replace Khamenei, Trump said, “I don’t know, but at some point they’ll be calling me to ask who I’d like.” He added, “I’m only being a little sarcastic when I say that.”

Says Talks With Iran Now “Much Easier”

Trump also suggested that diplomatic engagement with Tehran may now be simpler. He stated that it was “much easier” to hold talks with Iran following Khamenei’s death, hinting at a possible shift in geopolitical dynamics.

Earlier Announcement On Truth Social

Before Iran officially confirmed the killing, Trump had taken to Truth Social to announce that Khamenei was dead, calling him “one of the most evil people in history.” He described the strikes as the “single greatest chance” for Iranians to reclaim control of their country.

Iran Confirms Death In Airstrikes

Iranian state media later confirmed that Khamenei, who had led the country since 1989, was killed in US-Israeli airstrikes. The Fars News Agency reported that four of his relatives including his daughter, grandchild and son-in-law were also killed in the attack.