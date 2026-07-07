'I Follow Your Career, Copy Your Programmes': Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto Lauds PM Modi - VIDEO

ANI

Jakarta: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "I follow your career, and I copy many of your programs," attracting applause from those present. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his official visit to Indonesia, was present when he made the statement.

"... I also want to admit to Your Excellency (PM Modi), I follow your career and I copy many of your programs. I don't mind admitting because if it succeeds for hundreds of millions of people with the same background as Indonesia, the same problems... India has achieved much progress. So I openly admit that I follow your career and I copy a lot of your programs. And it's proving to be successful for us. So thank you very much," he said during the banquet lunch hosted in honour of PM Modi.

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PM Modi was also conferred with Indonesia's highest honour, the 'Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia' medal. President Subianto presented the medal to PM Modi.

PM receives Indonesia's highest honour

"This morning, I have also been conferred with Indonesia's highest honour with immense affection. This honour belongs to the crores of Indians... it belongs to the sentiments of the people of Indonesia, to the historic and intimate ties between India and Indonesia," the Prime Minister's Office posted on X.

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"I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Prabowo Ji, the Government of Indonesia, and the people here: PM @narendramodi," the post said.