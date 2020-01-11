I am not going by Boeing

Chicago: The release of a batch of internal messages has raised more questions about the safety of Boeing’s 737 Max aircraft, which is currently grounded after two fatal crashes that killed around 350 people.

In one of the communications, an employee said the plane was "designed by clowns", the BBC reported on Friday. The plane maker described the communications as "completely unacceptable".

The 737 Max was grounded in March 2019 after two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. Boeing said it had released hundreds of redacted messages as part of its commitment to transparency.

One unnamed employee wrote in an exchange of instant messages in April 2017: "This airplane is designed by clowns who in turn are supervised by monkeys."

The documents, which have been published by a leading US media outlet, appear to show that Boeing did not favour pilots being trained on simulators, which would have led to higher costs for the firm.

On Tuesday this week, Boeing reversed its position by recommending 737 Max simulator training for all pilots.

Another message dating from November 2015 appears to show that the company lobbied against the aviation regulator's calls for a certain aspect of simulator training.

The documents also appear to show problems with the simulators being discussed. In February 2018, a Boeing worker asked a colleague: "Would you put your family on a Max simulator-trained aircraft? I wouldn't." "No," came the reply.

In other emails and instant messages, employees spoke of their frustration with the company's culture, complaining about the drive to find the cheapest suppliers and "impossible schedules". "I don't know how to fix these things... it's systemic.

It's culture. It's a fact we have a senior leadership team that understands very little about the business and yet are driving us to certain objectives," said an employee in an email dated June 2018.

And in a May 2018 message, an unnamed Boeing employee said: "I still haven't been forgiven by God for the covering up I did last year." Without citing what was covered up, the employee added: "Can't do it one more time, the pearly gates will be closed."