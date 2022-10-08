e-Paper Get App
Hubble telescope shares image of two galaxies interacting

These galaxies can be seen subtly wrapping one another through mutual gravitational interaction

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 08, 2022, 07:15 PM IST
article-image
Two interacting galaxies | NASA
Nasa recently shared some mesmerising pictures from the space taken by The James Webb Telescope and Hubble. An image by Flyng Observatory shows a pair of interacting galaxies in space from distant stars. Galaxies make for an other-worldly background.

The image shared shows two galaxies interacting, known as Arp-Madore 608-333. They can be seen floating side by side, and even though the distance is quiet, according to NASA, the two galaxies are subtly wrapping one another through mutual gravitational interaction.

According to a media outlet, NASA said in a statement, "Though they appear serene and unperturbed, the two are subtly warping one another through a mutual gravitational interaction that is disrupting and distorting both galaxies. Hubble's Advanced Camera for Surveys captured this drawn-out galactic interaction. "

The Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS) of Hubble shows how the two galaxies' gravitational interaction is destroying both galaxies.

Recently, the Hubble telescope and the James Webb telescope teamed up to do a detailed study of interstellar dust and pick up a third galaxy in a galactic pair that went missing. This data will be used by astronomers to have a better understanding of the universe.

