Howl At The Moon Day 2022: a day for the animals who howl

Howl At The Moon Day is a tribute to all the animals who apparently howl at the moon, primarily a wolf. The wild and dangerous animal is believed to have survived for 1.5 millions and considered as one of the highly intelligent creature.

Apart from their characteristics, howling wolf on the backdrop of the full moon makes for a beautiful picturesque, which is explained as a wolf communicating with other wolves.

History:

An author and animator who founded this day in 2009 first named it "The Planet Wide Moon Howl Event." Since then, this day is celebrated on October 26.

How do people celebrate this day:

This is a day where many people literally howl at the moon to celebrate this holiday.

On this day, many people who work for wolf conservation organisations spread the word about the wolf population.

On this day, many activists hold events where they raise funds and resources for establishments like Wolf Haven and also raise awareness about wolf conservation.