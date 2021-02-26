How did Jamal Khashoggi die? As US report suggests Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed approved killing, debate begins anew

More than two years after it happened, the United States has pledged to tell the world what happened to journalist Jamal Khashoggi and what role Saudi Arabia's crown prince played in the brutal killing. US intelligence agencies concluded in 2018 that the prince likely ordered the killing, a finding reported by news media but never officially released.

Now, the US has announced its intention to rectify this, and the declassified US intelligence report is expected to be made available shortly. Needless to say, this has also set off a discussion of how the newly appointed administration will cope with the situation, and how exactly US-Saudi Arabia ties will be affected.

In a statement, the White House said that Joe Biden had spoken to Saudi King Salman ahead of the expected release, with the two affirming their intention to work for bilateral ties in a "strong and transparent" manner.

In the meantime, a CNN report from Thursday has claimed that the two private jets used by the Saudi Arabian assassination squad were owned by a company that had been seized by Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman some time earlier.