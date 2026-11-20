Houthis Threaten Saudi Power Plant, Red Sea Ports & Riyadh Financial Centre As Tensions Escalate | X - AhmadAlgohbary

Sanaa, Nov 20: Yemen's Houthi group on Friday threatened to attack a power plant in southwestern Saudi Arabia, the country's Red Sea ports and a financial centre in Riyadh, while warning airlines against using Saudi airspace, as cross-border hostilities escalate.

Houthis Threaten Saudi Infrastructure

In statements on social media platform X, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree warned that the Al-Shuqaiq power plant in Saudi Arabia's southwestern Jazan region and a financial centre in Riyadh would become military targets for Houthi forces.

He said the threatened attack would be in retaliation for what he described as Saudi strikes on power stations in Yemen's northern Saada province and the Red Sea coastal city of Mocha in southwestern Taiz province.

Saree urged employees, workers and nearby residents to evacuate these areas "immediately."

The Houthis threatened to target Jeddah Port and all Saudi ports along the Red Sea if the “enemy” carries out its threats to bomb Yemen’s Hodeidah port, urging workers to evacuate immediately. They also warned airlines that Saudi airspace is unsafe, except over Mecca and Medina, and declared the financial center in King Abdullah Economic City in Riyadh a military target, calling on employees and civilians to stay away. — Beirut Wire (@beirutwire) November 20, 2026

Red Sea Ports Face Threats

Earlier in the day, Saree warned in a separate statement that Jeddah and "all Saudi ports along the Red Sea coast" would become targets if Saudi Arabia carried out its threatened airstrikes on Hodeidah, Xinhua News Agency reported.

He urged port workers and nearby residents to evacuate, while calling on shipping companies to withdraw their vessels from the threatened ports.

The spokesperson also declared Saudi airspace "unsafe," saying it would become a theatre of Houthi military operations "in the coming hours," with the exception of airspace over the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

Saudi-Led Coalition Orders Port Evacuation

Meanwhile, Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said Friday on X that the coalition had instructed civilians to evacuate Hodeidah port "for their safety."

Hodeidah, a major Red Sea port under Houthi control, serves as a vital gateway for food, fuel and humanitarian supplies.

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Coalition Intercepts Missiles And Drones

The Saudi-led coalition announced on Friday that it had intercepted and destroyed two drones launched by the Houthi group toward Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, and the southern region of the kingdom.

Coalition spokesman Turki Al-Maliki said this on social media platform X.

Earlier in the day, the coalition said that it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile and three drones launched by the Houthi group toward the southern region.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)