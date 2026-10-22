Houthis Claim Saudi Arabia Targeted Yacht Carrying 14 Indians In Red Sea | X - ShaykhSulaiman

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have accused Saudi Arabia of targeting a yacht carrying 14 Indian nationals near Zuqar Island in the Red Sea, claiming that Yemeni forces rescued those on board. The allegation comes amid a series of attacks on Saudi Arabia’s critical infrastructure, including an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam on Wednesday that killed two people, including an Indian national.

Houthis Claim Rescue Of 14 Indians In Red Sea

Brigadier Yahya Saree, military spokesman for the Houthi-aligned Yemeni Armed Forces, alleged that Saudi Arabia had targeted the vessel near Zuqar Island.

“The Saudi enemy is targeting an Indian yacht near Zuqar Island, carrying 14 people of Indian nationality according to preliminary information,” Saree posted on X.

Big breaking 🚨 Houthis claimed that Saudi forces attacked a ship full of Indian crew in Red sea. As per preliminary reports 14x Indian nationals are in the ship right now. — War & Gore (@Goreunit) October 22, 2026

He claimed that Yemeni forces had rescued the Indian nationals and accused Saudi Arabia of endangering maritime navigation in the region.

“This reckless act by the Saudi enemy in targeting it threatens international navigation in the Red Sea, and the international community must stop the Saudi enemy from these reckless actions,” Saree posted on X.

However, the circumstances of the alleged attack, including the condition of the 14 Indians and details of how the vessel was targeted, remain unclear.

Indian Killed, Two Injured In Dammam Airport Attack

The reported incident in the Red Sea comes as Indian nationals have been caught in attacks on Saudi Arabia’s airports and energy facilities.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh confirmed on Thursday that an Indian national was among two people killed in an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam on Wednesday night, October 21. Two other Indians sustained injuries.

“One Indian national was among two people who unfortunately lost their lives in the attack on Dammam airport yesterday night and two Indian nationals were injured,” the embassy said in a social media post.

The attack occurred amid a wave of drone and missile strikes targeting Saudi Arabia’s critical infrastructure. Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have been involved in a prolonged campaign against the kingdom, although Saudi authorities have not publicly identified those responsible for the Dammam airport attack.

Read Also US Embassies Across Middle East Issue Security Alerts, Warn Of Houthi Attacks And Flight Disruptions

Indian Among Those Injured In Shaybah Oilfield Attack

Another Indian national was injured on Wednesday in an attempted drone attack on Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oilfield.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh said on Wednesday night that it had received information about the injured Indian and was coordinating with Saudi authorities to obtain further details. The embassy also assured that necessary assistance would be provided.

According to Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy, air defences intercepted a drone attempting to strike the oilfield. Falling shrapnel killed two residents, a Filipino and a Nepali national, while an Indian and a Pakistani citizen were injured.

The interception also triggered a fire in a contractor’s vehicle outside the facility’s perimeter. Saudi authorities said oilfield operations remained unaffected.

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Saudi Oil Infrastructure Targeted Amid Continuing Attacks

The Shaybah oilfield, operated by state-owned Saudi Aramco, is located in the Rub’ al-Khali desert in southeastern Saudi Arabia, close to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) border. It is a major facility in the kingdom’s oil production network.

Saudi authorities have not publicly named those responsible for the attempted drone strike on the oilfield.

The latest incidents follow an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh earlier this month, in which an Indian national was killed and several others were injured.