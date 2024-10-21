 HORRIFYING: Kidnapped, Enslaved Woman Rescued From ISIS Recounts Being Forced To Eat Babies
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldHORRIFYING: Kidnapped, Enslaved Woman Rescued From ISIS Recounts Being Forced To Eat Babies

HORRIFYING: Kidnapped, Enslaved Woman Rescued From ISIS Recounts Being Forced To Eat Babies

Fawzia Sido, a 21-year-old Yazidi woman rescued a decade after being forced into sex slavery after being kidnapped, was rescued by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF). In horrifying revelations, she recounted an incident where prisomers were made to eat baby meat.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
Fawzia Sido, a 21 year old Yazidi woman rescued after a decade. | X (@ZemfiraDlovani)

Fawzia Sido, a 21-year-old Yazidi woman, has disclosed disturbing details of her traumatic ordeal while in the custody of ISIS. Yazidi survivor Fawzia Amin Sido has retold the horrific atrocities she faced while held captive by ISIS in Gaza, two weeks after being saved by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF). Sido described how, when she was nine years old, she was taken with her siblings and compelled to walk from Sinjar to Tal Afar, Iraq in 2014.

Forced To Eat Babies

“We were so hungry, we just ate,” Fawzia Sido said during an interview with The Sun, a British tabloid newspaper. Sido also mentioned that they were provided with a meal of rice and meat following several days without food. "They cooked rice and meat for us, and we ate despite the strange taste because we were so hungry. Afterwards, we all felt sick. Then, the IS fighters revealed their horrific act," Sido said.

The fighters kept it a secret that the meat was from babies until after they had finished eating.

FPJ Shorts
National Scholarship Portal (NSP) Opens Registration For 2024-2025 Academic Year; Apply by October 30! Check Details
National Scholarship Portal (NSP) Opens Registration For 2024-2025 Academic Year; Apply by October 30! Check Details
VIDEO: Noida Man Attempts Suicide After Losing Job, Rescued By Residents While Hanging From 12th-Floor Balcony
VIDEO: Noida Man Attempts Suicide After Losing Job, Rescued By Residents While Hanging From 12th-Floor Balcony
India-China Reach Deal on Patrols Along LAC
India-China Reach Deal on Patrols Along LAC
Garden Reach Shipbuilders Surged 7% After Ministry Of Defence Awards Them With A Letter Of Intent Worth ₹491 Crore
Garden Reach Shipbuilders Surged 7% After Ministry Of Defence Awards Them With A Letter Of Intent Worth ₹491 Crore

Yazidi People Harrassed

Sido was just one of the many Yazidi women and children who were abducted by ISIS. A lot of them were traded into enslavement and compelled to endure brutal living conditions. After enduring years of abuse and mistreatment, she was finally released from captivity.

Read Also
US & Iraqi Forces Kill 15 ISIS Militants In Major Raid In Anbar Desert
article-image

How Was Fawzia Sido Rescued?

Israel, the US, and Iraq carried out a covert operation to free her from Gaza. Reuters reported that the rescue operation required strong collaboration between Israel's military and the US Embassy. It was reported that the person who had captured Sido was killed during the Gaza conflict, which enabled her to get away.

After being sent to Kerem Shalom for entry into Israel, she proceeded to Jordan and eventually met up with her family in Iraq. Zemfira Dlovani, Sido's attorney, informed The Sun that despite being out of danger, the lasting impact of her ten years of captivity still weighs heavily on her.

The memories of her experiences are limited by the psychological wounds caused by ISIS. Following the 2014 Yazidi genocide, over 3,500 Yazidis have been saved, however, approximately 2,600 remain unaccounted for as efforts continue to find and rescue them.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India-China Reach Deal on Patrols Along LAC

India-China Reach Deal on Patrols Along LAC

HORRIFYING: Kidnapped, Enslaved Woman Rescued From ISIS Recounts Being Forced To Eat Babies

HORRIFYING: Kidnapped, Enslaved Woman Rescued From ISIS Recounts Being Forced To Eat Babies

'Disgusting & Disrespectful': Netizens Slam Pakistani Man After Video Of Him Forcefully Opening...

'Disgusting & Disrespectful': Netizens Slam Pakistani Man After Video Of Him Forcefully Opening...

New Oil Spill In Singapore: 9.5-Hour Leak From Shell Pipeline Triggers Emergency Response

New Oil Spill In Singapore: 9.5-Hour Leak From Shell Pipeline Triggers Emergency Response

Study In China: USTC Scholarship 2025 Offers Full Funding For International Student

Study In China: USTC Scholarship 2025 Offers Full Funding For International Student