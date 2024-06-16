Horrific VIDEO: Police Stop Cow On The Loose By Ramming It With Van In England’s Surrey; Netizens React

Screengrab from X video of the cow getting rammed over by police car | X/ @UB1UB2

In a shocking incident from Surrey in South East England, a cow was brutally rammed by a police car on Friday, the incident was captured on camera and the video is now going viral on internet.

The footage shows a police van hitting the cow, leaving it injured on the road as it tried to get to its feet. The officers then struck the cow again, pinning its head under the front of the vehicle.

Police try to stop an escaped cow by ramming it with their car in Feltham, West London pic.twitter.com/kRTnGRr5SH — UB1UB2 West London (Southall) (@UB1UB2) June 15, 2024 sprawled

The incident, has now outraged my netizens after the video went viral demanding action over the incident.

Statement By Surrey Police Over The Incident

According to news report in the Mirror, A statement from the Surrey Police has now come to foray, which read "Yesterday evening (14 June), at around 8:55pm, we received reports that a cow was running loose in Staines-upon-Thames."

"The cow was running loose throughout the evening on several main roads, and during this time, we received numerous calls from the public reporting a car being damaged and the cow charging at members of the public. Given these reports, officers were extremely concerned about public safety and, over several hours, tried various options to safely capture the cow," stated the Surrey police.

"Unfortunately, these were unsuccessful, and the decision was made to stop it using a police car. This mater has been referred to our Professional Standards Department. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been notified and a voluntary referral will be made in due course."

The police also confirmed the now injured cow is being treated by a vet.

Outraged Netizens Demand Arrest Of Police Official

Many netizens reacted to the incident, a X user writes, "That is vile, not running the cow over once but twice, the driver should be sacked and also prosecuted for animal cruelty."

Another user wrote,"That was unnecessary, the cow could have been caught more humanely."

Another user demanded arresting the police official who was driving the car.