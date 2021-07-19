'Horrible human rights violation globally must be stopped': WhatsApp head Will Cathcart on Pegasus spyware row

WhatsApp head Will Cathcart slammed that Israel NSO's Pegasus for "human rights violation" globally after global media outlets investigated the spyware is being used to spy on activists and journalists.

Taking to Twitter, Cathcart asked human rights defenders, tech companies, and governments must work collaboratively to increase user security and hold the entities abusing the Pegasus spyware accountable.

“This is a wake up call for security on the Internet,” he said. “The mobile is the primary computer for billions of people. Governments and companies must do everything they can to make it as secure as possible.”

In 2019, WhatsApp brought the matter to light when it sued Israeli spyware maker NSO Group for its Pegasus spyware that was allegedly used to snoop on journalists, activists, lawyers and senior government officials in 20 countries around the world, including India, in May 2019.