 Hormuz Traffic Could Return To Normal In 30 Days, Says Iran; US Indicates Diplomatic Progress
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldHormuz Traffic Could Return To Normal In 30 Days, Says Iran; US Indicates Diplomatic Progress

Hormuz Traffic Could Return To Normal In 30 Days, Says Iran; US Indicates Diplomatic Progress

The US and Iran are nearing a deal to end their West Asian conflict. A proposed memorandum of understanding includes a 60-day ceasefire, reopening of the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days, lifting of the US naval blockade, and Iran pledging to forgo nuclear weapons. Secretary Rubio hinted at an imminent announcement, raising hopes for a swift resolution.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, May 24, 2026, 05:52 PM IST
Hormuz Traffic Could Return To Normal In 30 Days, Says Iran; US Indicates Diplomatic Progress
X

The US and Iran appear to be on the verge of a significant diplomatic breakthrough to bring their ongoing West Asian conflict to a close. Iranian officials have indicated that maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint handling roughly a fifth of the world's energy supply, could be restored to normal within a month of any agreement being reached.

The crisis began following joint American-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February, after which Tehran effectively shut down the strait, triggering a sharp rise in oil prices and a broader global energy crisis. The situation worsened when Washington imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports.

Recent statements from both sides have rekindled optimism. Reports from Iranian and American sources indicate that negotiators are working on a memorandum of understanding that would establish a framework for ending hostilities, reopening the strait, and dismantling the naval blockade.

Read Also
Iran Sends New Proposal To US Via Pakistan Aiming To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz & End Hostilities
Iran Sends New Proposal To US Via Pakistan Aiming To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz & End Hostilities

According to Axios, the proposed deal includes a 60-day ceasefire, freedom for Iran to sell oil internationally, and talks on limiting Iran's nuclear ambitions. Iran, for its part, is insisting on the full removal of the naval blockade and partial release of its frozen assets in the initial phase. Some sticking points remain, particularly around the nuclear issue.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking in New Delhi alongside India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, hinted that a public announcement could come within hours, describing the prospect of "good news" for the world. The draft agreement, if approved by Iran's Supreme National Security Council and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, would also include Iran's formal pledge never to develop nuclear weapons. In return, the US and its allies would commit to refraining from attacking Iran or its partners, while Iran would agree not to launch preemptive strikes against the US or its allies.

Follow us on