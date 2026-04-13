Hormuz Blockade: Why Washington’s Real Target Is Beijing, Not Just Tehran

US President Donald Trump | File Photo

The United States is entering a volatile and high-stakes phase of maritime conflict by initiating a formal naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, scheduled to begin Monday, April 13, 2026, at 10 a.m. ET. While President Donald Trump has framed the move as a direct strike to "end Iran’s extortion" and prevent the development of nuclear weapons, the underlying strategic calculus is a massive blow to China.

According to The Wall Street Journal, by "seeking and interdicting" vessels in the world’s most critical energy chokepoint, the US is not merely engaging in a regional skirmish, it is effectively triggering a systemic energy crisis for its primary global competitor. The blockade follows the collapse of 21 hours of peace talks in Islamabad, led by Vice President JD Vance, which failed after Tehran refused U.S. terms regarding its nuclear programme.

Who is caught in the economic crosshairs?

While the US Navy and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are the immediate combatants, the primary victim of this manoeuver is China’s industrial economy. Data from the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission indicates that China is currently Iran’s largest trading partner and its ultimate economic lifeline, purchasing roughly 90 per cent of Iran’s exported oil.

"Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz." - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/JInBTLyu2s — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 12, 2026

In 2025 alone, this relationship translated to approximately $31.2 billion in revenue for Tehran, providing the funds necessary for 45 per cent of Iran's government budget and its regional military activities. For Beijing, Iranian crude is not just a preference but a necessity, accounting for roughly 12 per cent of its total crude imports. Much of this oil is processed by "teapot" refineries—independent entities largely disconnected from the global financial system—which rely on the steep $8–10 per barrel discount Iran offers to keep Chinese manufacturing competitive.

What are the specific goals of the blockade?

The blockade is designed to dismantle the "shadow fleet" and the financial networks that allow China and Iran to bypass international sanctions. As retired Navy rear admiral Mark Montgomery told The Wall Street Journal, the US strategy involves using the Navy to "spook the herd," targeting enough ageing tankers to make the cost of insurance and the risk of seizure too high for private operators to continue.

This is a direct attack on the 2021 Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement, a 25-year pact between Beijing and Tehran aimed at economic and security cooperation. By physically obstructing the waterway, the US is attempting to force an "attrition reality" where China must choose between supporting a collapsing partner or preserving its own energy security.

When will the global energy shock peak?

The timeline for impact is immediate, as the global market reacts to the loss of approximately 2 million barrels of oil per day—the amount Iran has managed to export throughout the recent conflict. This loss is compounded by the fact that the US war in Iran has already blocked roughly 13 million barrels per day of production from the Gulf, representing 12 per cent of the global market, according to oil-market researcher Rory Johnston.

Across Asia, the crisis is already visible. Factories are curbing production, and airports are reporting critical shortages of jet fuel. Economists at Capital Economics forecast that the blockade could cause Qatar’s GDP to shrink by 13 per cent, the UAE’s by 8 per cent, and Saudi Arabia’s by 6.6 per cent, marking an economic downturn worse than the 2020 pandemic.

How has China prepared for this confrontation?

Beijing has long anticipated a potential supply shock and has spent years building a "buffer." The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission notes that China relies on seaborne imports for over 63 per cent of its oil needs, with half of those imports flowing through the Strait of Hormuz. To counter a blockade, China has significantly increased its stockpile capacity, with estimates suggesting it could meet core needs for two to four years through aggressive rationing and overland pipelines from Russia and Central Asia.

Chinese authorities have already halted the export of refined oil products to keep supplies domestic. Furthermore, a floating storage of nearly 40 million barrels of oil is currently sitting in tankers anchored in Chinese coastal waters, awaiting the fallout of the Monday deadline.

Why is this a test of global thresholds for pain?

The blockade represents a high-stakes gamble on which side—Tehran, Beijing, or the global market—has a higher threshold for economic suffering.

Rachel Ziemba of the Center for a New American Security told The Wall Street Journal that the "de-escalation window... is over for now." While Iran is currently cushioned by windfall profits from recent oil sales, it remains vulnerable to US strikes on its bypass pipelines in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

For the US, the risk is domestic. President Trump has conceded that energy prices may rise as voters head to the polls for midterm elections this fall. Ultimately, the blockade is a tool of leverage designed to end Iran’s nuclear programme by making the cost of supporting Tehran's shadow economy too high for China to bear.