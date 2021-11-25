e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Shakti Mills gangrape case: HC reduces death sentence to life imprisonment of three convictsIndia reports 9,119 new COVID-19 cases, active caseload drops to 1,09,940 after 10,264 fresh recoveriesIndia vs New Zealand, 1st Test: India win toss, opt to bat; Shreyas Iyer makes debutDelhi air quality slips back to 'very poor' category
Advertisement

World

Updated on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 03:38 PM IST

Hong Kong hosts 1st Asia Summit on global health

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council co-organized the 1st Asia Summit on Global Health which would share thoughts to facilitate developments and investment opportunities in the healthcare sector.
IANS
Representative Image | Unsplash

Representative Image | Unsplash

Advertisement

Hong Kong: The first Asia Summit on Global Health (ASGH) has opened at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center under the theme of "Shaping a Resilient and Sustainable Future".

Co-organised by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the ASGH which opened on Wednesday gathered more than 70 business leaders and medical experts both online and in-person to share ideas on the latest technological developments and investment opportunities in the healthcare sector.

In the exhibition zone, the latest technologies from about 100 start-ups, medical and health companies and institutions were on display. It is expected to provide a platform for exchanges and cooperation for exhibitors from all over the world, Xinhua news agency reported.

ALSO READ

1.3 mn Canadian children live in poverty: Report 1.3 mn Canadian children live in poverty: Report

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 03:38 PM IST
Advertisement