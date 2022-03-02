'History repeating...': Ukraine Prez Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemns Russian attack on Holocaust memorial Babyn Yar

Russian forces on Tuesday damaged Babyn Yar, one of Europe's most prominent Holocaust memorials, amid a brutal onslaught of Kyiv, Ukraine's capital. The damage quickly drew international condemnation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his chief of staff said the Russian military had bombed a nearby radio tower that killed five people and damaged the memorial.

"To the world: what is the point of saying 'never again' for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar? At least 5 killed. History repeating…," Zelenskyy wrote in a tweet.

Jewish groups and institutions around the world condemned a strike in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, in the area of the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center, where tens of thousands of Jews were killed by the Nazis in a two-day massacre during World War II.



The Babyn Yar memorial rests on a mass grave of more than 33,000 Jews who were slaughtered there in 1941 when the city was under Nazi occupation. The massacre was carried out by German troops along with local collaborators.



The site of the killings in Kyiv is now a memorial to the victims and an international monument against such violence. The complex also holds memorials to others murdered by the Nazis, including Roma and Ukrainian resisters.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 02:30 PM IST