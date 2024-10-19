Hinduism A 'Wicked, Pagan Religion': Check Out How Vivek Ramaswamy Answered Question Targeting His Faith (Video)

(File photo) Vivek Ramaswamy |

Vivek Ramaswamy, the former US presidential hopeful from the Republican Party was asked about how his faith as a Hindu had a place in the US. The question was directed at him after he spoke with students and other attendees in his 'You've Been Brainwashed Tour" in Pennsylvania State University. The man who asked the question referred to Hinduism as a 'wicked, pagan religion' and said only Jesus Christ was 'One, true god'

The man who posed a question to Ramaswamy asking which god he was referring to during his talk when he spoke about god and faith? He asked whether Ramaswamy referred to Jesus Christ, Waheguru or the Hindu deities. As he asked the question, the man used strong words like 'wicked, pagan' for Hinduism and called worship of Waheguru during recently held Republican National Convention (RNC) 'blasphemous' the man further said that he was posing his question as a 'challenge' to Ramaswamy.

Vivek Ramaswamy, who has in past publicly professed his Hindu faith, had a faint smile on his face when the question was being asked. And when the man ended his question saying this was a 'challenge', Ramaswamy said this was not the biggest challenge he has faced.

“It’s okay. I’ve had a lot of harsh challenges than this one, so don’t pat yourself on the back too hard there. Don’t want you to sprain your back with that one.” said Ramaswamy as audience broke into an applause.

“You run for US President at the age of 37. As somebody who’s been in business, who’s actually…easiest thing to call myself, some Vic Ramsey and pretend to be a Christian, got other people on that debate stage last time who shortened their names and called themselves to be a Christian, too. I man up and tell you who I am, and believe me, your suspicion is off base...,” Ramaswamy said further.

Ramaswamy then mentioned Thomas Jefferson, one of the founding fathers of the United States and third president of the country.

"Now, what I think we need more of in our American politics is less of questioning the motivations of what somebody is and get to the content of where there’s an actual difference of opinion. So the question of whether or not somebody of a non-Christian faith can embody and lead the United States of America at a meaningful level is an open question. Thomas Jefferson is on the other side of the question from you. Thomas Jefferson was not a traditional Christian. Do you know what the Jefferson Bible is?” asked Ramaswamy.

When the man answered with a yes, Ramaswamy said that Thomas Jefferson was a Deist.

Deism is a branch of Christianity which is often despised by staunch believers of the 'main' strand of the religion.

The man speaking with Ramaswamy called Jefferson 'an enemy of Christianity'

“So, this is where we disagree.” Ramaswamy said.

“If you believe that Thomas Jefferson as a Deist would’ve been unqualified to be US president, then I guess you and I see the future of the United States of America differently. It so happens that he was the person who signed this document called the Declaration of Independence, which is the greatest mission statement known to a country in the history of mankind, without which the United States of America would not exist so if you view him as some kind of deviant who should’ve never been in the US presidency that’s a permissible point of view. It’s just not one that I don’t share. And my view is very similar to that of Thomas Jefferson is that it’s the commitment to the constitution that matters whether or not you’ll lead the country..." he added.

Some on the left reject Thomas Jefferson because he was a “slaveholder.” Some on the right reject him because he was a “deist” & “an enemy of Christianity.” Both are foolish. A fun teaching moment tonight. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/kpuXMJhz95 — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) October 16, 2024

Ramaswamy was the only presidential hopeful of Indian origin within Republican Party who was in the the fray this time around.