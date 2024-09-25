Hezbollah Launches Qader 1 Ballistic Missile Targeting Mossad Headquarters In Tel Aviv Suburbs; Visuals Surface

Hezbollah fires Qader 1 missile at Mossad headquarters in Tel Aviv suburbs | X

Beirut, Sep 25: Hezbollah, for the first time, launched a medium-range surface-to-surface ballistic missile from Lebanon on Wednesday at the headquarters of Israel's intelligence agency Mossad, the group said in a statement.

"In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and honourable resistance, and in defence of Lebanon and its people, the Islamic Resistance launched a 'Qader 1' ballistic missile targeting the Mossad headquarters in the suburbs of Tel Aviv, which is the headquarters responsible for assassinating leaders and blowing up pagers and wireless devices," it said in the statement.

Hezbollah has been firing rockets at #Israel this morning, targeting mainly Tel Aviv including the Mossad office.

Most of the rockets have been intercepted by the David’s Sling system.

No casualty or major damage so far.

Confrontations between Hezbollah and the Israeli army have escalated in recent days, as the group began shelling military sites in northern Israel with dozens of missiles, including "Fadi 1", "Fadi 2" and "Fadi 3" missiles, which it used for the first time since October 8 last year, Xinhua news agency reported.

This is the location of the Hezbollah launcher used to fire on the Tel Aviv area this morning (September 25). The launcher is located in the village of Nafakhiyeh, east of Tyre, in a civilian building. This is another example of Hezbollah's use of human shields.

Hezbollah and the Israeli army have been exchanging shelling across the Lebanese-Israeli border after war broke out between Hamas and Israel in the Gaza Strip last October following the former's unprecedented attack on Israel.