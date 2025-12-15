'He's A Good Boy': Sydney Shooter's Mother Rejects Son's Role In Bondi Beach Terror Attack That Killed 16 | X

Sydney: A day after a deadly terror attack during a Jewish festival at Bondi Beach left 16 people dead, including a 10-year-old child, the mother of one of the accused has insisted her son could not have taken part in the violence.

The attack took place during celebrations marking the start of Hanukkah, when a large crowd had gathered near the beachfront.

Mother says son was on a fishing trip

Verena, whose 24-year-old son Naveed Akram is in police custody, told The Sydney Morning Herald that she believed her son and husband Sajid Akram had travelled to Jervis Bay for a weekend fishing trip. Sajid, 50, was shot dead by police at the scene after allegedly opening fire during the event.

Recalling her last conversation with Naveed, Verena said he had called her to describe swimming and scuba diving, adding that the family planned to return home because of the heat. She said she was unable to reconcile those conversations with images circulating online that show Naveed at the attack site carrying a firearm.

“He doesn’t have a firearm. He doesn’t even go out. He doesn’t mix with friends. He doesn’t drink, he doesn’t smoke, he doesn’t go to bad places,” she told the publication, adding, “Anyone would wish to have a son like my son. He’s a good boy.”

Background of the family and attack details

Naveed had been working as a bricklayer but lost his job several months ago after his employer became insolvent. His father ran a fruit shop. The family lived together in a house in western Sydney that they purchased last year, along with Naveed’s younger brother and sister.

Police say the attack unfolded as around 1,000 people gathered at the beach. Investigators believe the father and son targeted a raised boardwalk area where people had been cooling off in the water. Authorities said shots were fired for approximately 10 minutes before police intervened and Sajid was killed.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the incident as an act of “pure evil”, calling it antisemitic terrorism on Australian soil. Investigations into the motive behind the attack are continuing.