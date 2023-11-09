Here's Why November 10 Is Designated As World Public Transport Day

Mumbai's famous local trains are considered the backbone of India's financial capital and is an important public transportation mode | ANI

November 10 is observed or celebrated as World Public Transport Day across the globe. Every year, on November 10, the day is celebrated to promote public transportation systems, which aims to promote sustainable and efficient system. The day also aims to highlight the importance of public transportation systems all over the world.

Public Transportation - the cure for many 'environmental' evils

Public transportation has several benefits and can be a great remedy for the ills plaguing the cities and urban centers. From reducing the menace of traffic jams to conserving fuel and reducing carbon emission, the advantages of using and promoting public transportation are galore.

The United Nations General Assembly had invited all UN member states and organizations to mark World Sustainable Transport Day. The Assembly was also aimed at informing and educating the organisations about the benefit of public transportation.

Public transportation and community welfare

Public transportation is closely associated with public welfare as it is a mode of transportation that helps bring about uniformity as well as a sense of collective ownership in the society.

Public transportation is also important for growth of capital and empowers people and employees belonging to all classes and sectors.

Every major city in the world grows thanks to its robust public transportation system. With the growing migration of people from villages to urban areas, public transportation can also help solve the problem of parking woes and save up space for other important aspects.

