Here's how you can mark International Week of Happiness at Work |

Last week of September, since 2018, is being marked as the International Week of Happiness at Work. This is the fourth year since we began observing it globally.

The motive behind introducing this week was to promote happiness at work around the globe. Celebrating or observing this week is necessacited in today's time where we live under constant stress, especially in these post-pandemic times.

The International Week of Happiness at Work is a public movement, there's no one way as to how it should be celebrated. As the website of the initiative states, it's a "do-it-yourself" movement.

During the week, organisations or individuals can take up activities or challenges to mark the occassion. This helps create healthy enivironment at work which nurtures employees, improves efficiency and paves way for a person to have healthy relationship with their work.

Here are some ways in which you can mark the week:

You could organise games with your colleagues which will help you get to know them better. Create a team manifesto for happiness Introspect and suggest changes to prevent burnout among employees Hold webinars/seminars to boost morale of the employees Provide flexible workspaces and reward good work at regular intervals Provide employees with benefits--financial or otherwise like offering increased amount of paid leaves or creating a space for relaxation in the office. Hold workshops that will help employees learn new skills or enhance those important for their line-of-work.