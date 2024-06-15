'Hello From Team Melodi': Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, PM Modi's Heartfelt Video Takes Over The Internet; Watch |

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has shared a heartfelt video alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi on her social media handle on Saturday. The video was shot on the sidelines of the G7 summit that concluded in Italy on Friday.

The video starts with her saying, "Hello from the Melodi team". Modi then can be seen laughing behind her in the video. Meloni took to her official account on X and shared the video with the caption, "Hi friends, from #Melodi." The video has instantly taken over the internet with numerous reactions from Melodi fans worldwide.

Earlier today, PM Modi and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's selfie taken during the G7 Summit went viral. This photo, taken on the sidelines of the G7 Outreach Summit, followed previous interactions at the G20 Summit in Delhi and COP28 in Dubai. Their selfies have sparked numerous online memes and the hashtag "Melodi" has trended widely on social media platforms.

PM Modi & Italian PM Meloni Hold Bilateral Talks

During the G7 Summit, PM Modi and PM Meloni held a bilateral meeting focusing on enhancing defence and security cooperation. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that both leaders discussed strengthening defence industrial collaboration and welcomed the upcoming visit of Italian naval ships ITS Cavour and ITS Vespucci to India. Additionally, PM Modi expressed gratitude to Italy for recognizing the Indian Army's contribution to the Italian Campaign during World War II and announced plans to upgrade the Yashwant Ghadge Memorial in Montone, Italy.

The leaders also reviewed the India-Italy Strategic Partnership, expressing satisfaction with the ongoing political dialogue. They emphasized the need to expand commercial ties in sectors such as clean energy, manufacturing, space, science and technology, telecommunications, artificial intelligence, and critical minerals. They welcomed the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Industrial Property Rights, which aims to enhance cooperation on patents, designs, and trademarks.

Strengthening India-Italy Ties

Furthermore, PM Modi and PM Meloni noted the signing of the Letter of Intent for Cooperation in Energy Transition, which aims to bolster bilateral efforts in clean and green energy under the 'Global Biofuels Alliance.' PM Meloni congratulated PM Modi on his third consecutive term as Prime Minister, and both leaders expressed their enthusiasm for the new Executive Programme of Cooperation for 2025-27, which will promote joint research and development in science and technology.

PM Modi attended the G7 Summit as an 'Outreach Country' invitee, participating alongside member countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Japan, France, and the European Union. This was India's 11th and PM Modi's fifth consecutive participation at the G7 Summit.

Had a very good meeting with PM @GiorgiaMeloni. Thanked her for inviting India to be a part of the G7 Summit and for the wonderful arrangements. We discussed ways to further cement India-Italy relations in areas like commerce, energy, defence, telecom and more. Our nations will… pic.twitter.com/PAe6sdNRO9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2024

PM Modi thanked PM Meloni for the invitation and commended the arrangements made for the summit. He emphasized the commitment to further strengthening India-Italy relations in various sectors such as commerce, energy, defence, and telecommunications, and highlighted cooperation in futuristic areas like biofuels, food processing, and critical minerals.