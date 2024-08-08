'Heartbroken I Can’t See Or Hug Her,' Says Saima Wazed, Daughter Of PM Sheikh Hasina, Amid Bangladesh Political Crisis

New Delhi: Saima Wazed, the daughter of the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina has said that she is heartbroken about not being able to see, and hug her mother during the country's ongoing difficult phase.

She further expressed grief at the loss of lives in Bangladesh, and the ongoing unrest in the country.

In a post on X, Saima Wazed, Sheikh Hasina's daughter, who is also WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia, said, "Heartbroken with the loss of life in my country that I love. So heartbroken that I cannot see and hug my mother during this difficult time."

"I remain committed to my role as RD @WHOSEARO @WHO #HealthForAll #OneWHO" she continued.

Saima Wazed assumed charge as the Regional Director for the World Health Organization, South-East Asia Region in February this year. Wazed is the first Bangladeshi and only the second woman to hold this office.

About The Bangladesh Political Crisis

Bangladesh is facing a fluid political situation with Sheikh Hasina tendering her resignation from her post in the wake of mounting protests on August 5.

A day after Sheikh Hasina resigned as Prime Minister of Bangladesh and left the country, President Mohammed Shahabuddin announced the dissolution of the country's parliament to make way for the formation of an interim administration, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus Appointed As Head Of Bangladesh's Interim Govt

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has been appointed as the head of Bangladesh's interim government, the report said. Bangladesh President's Press Secretary, Joynal Abedin, made the announcement.

In a statement issued by the Yunus Centre, the Nobel peace laureate said, "I fervently appeal to everybody to stay calm. Please refrain from all kinds of violence. I appeal to all students, members of all political parties and non-political people to stay calm. This is our beautiful country with lots of exciting possibilities. We must protect and make it a wonderful country for us and for our future generations."

Members of the interim government led by Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus will take oath on Thursday night, the Daily Star reported.

Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman has indicated that the interim government may have 15 members for now. The names of the members of the interim government have not been disclosed.