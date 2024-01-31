'He Is Now In Hell For Eternity': US Man Beheads 'Traitor' Father, Uploads Video On YouTube Lifting Severed Head; Arrested

Justin Mohn | YouTube

In a horrifying incident in US state of Pennsylvania, a man allegedly beheaded his father and posted a video of him holding up his father's severed head on YouTube. The accused son, identified as Justin Mohn, was arrested by law enforcement officers on Tuesday, January 30. His arrest came after the police learned about a death and found a headless body of Machael Mohn, a federal employee residing in Levittown.

"We got called to the home and officers went in and discovered the father upstairs deceased," Middletown Police Chief Joe Bartorilla was quoted as saying by a local newspaper. The headless body was found in the upstairs bathroom in a Middletown Township home.

Justin Mohn Shows Off Father's Severed Head In YouTube Video

On Tuesday evening, Justin Mohn uploaded a video on YouTube, titled "Mohn’s Militia – Call to Arms for American Patriots". The 14-minute video, seen by The Post before it was removed from YouTube, purportedly showed Justin lifting up the severed head of his father in a bloody plastic bag. "He is now in hell for an eternity as a traitor to his country," Justin was seen saying in the clip.

Accused Calls For Slaughter Of Federal Officers

In the video, Justin claimed he is the commander of America’s network of militias. He allegedly called for the slaughter and public execution of FBI agents, IRS employees, US Marshals, federal judges, border control officers and others "for betraying their country". He also lashed out at the Biden administration, the LGBTQ+ community, immigrants and "far-left woke mobs".

Justin has been booked for first-degree murder, abuse of corpse and possessing instruments of crime. The gruesome murder has shocked the local community as well as the police. Speaking to Fox 29, the police caption said the community rarely witnessed such heinous crime. "No, not familiar to us at all. I mean, we have a few incidents in our record system that we've come out here for various, you know, minor things… and nothing of a violent nature, nothing, you know, that indicated anything like this," he said.