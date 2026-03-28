'He Didn’t Think He Would Be Kissing My A**': Trump Mocks Saudi Crown Prince MBS| VIDEO

A video from US President Donald Trump’s address today at the Future Investment Initiative has gone viral, triggering widespread reactions online. In the clip, Trump uses crude language while referring to Mohammed bin Salman, suggesting the Saudi leader has now adopted a more deferential stance towards the United States.

Controversial Remark on US–Saudi Ties

“He didn’t think he would be kissing my ass… and now he has to be nice to me,” Trump says in the video, indicating what he described as a shift in Saudi Arabia’s approach to Washington. He further added that the Crown Prince “better be nice,” asserting what he framed as stronger US influence.

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Continuing his remarks, Trump said, “He (Mohammed bin Salman) thought he’d (Trump) be just another American president that was a loser, where the country was going downhill. But now he has to be nice to me. You tell him he’d better be nice to me. He’s got to be,” intensifying his criticism.

Shift From Earlier Praise

. Just days earlier, he had described Mohammed bin Salman as a “warrior” aligned with the United States, particularly in the context of tensions with Iran.

Speaking to reporters, Trump had said, “He is a warrior. He is fighting with us, by the way,” indicating support for Saudi Arabia’s role alongside the US.