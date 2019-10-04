'He didn't register as a media person': BJP rubbishes Hasan Minhaj's 'Howdy Modi' claims

BJP’s Foreign Affairs Department head, Vijay Chauthaiwale ends Hasan Minhaj’s argument on not being allowed at the Howdy Modi event.

The internet was spiralling on the day when Hassan Minhaj, Indian origin American comedian, took to twitter about not allowed inside the Howdy Modi event. Days after the event, Vijay Chauthaiwale, has now spoken on the controversy, he said that Hasan was denied entry because he was not registered as a media person.

Chauthaiwale was heading the management of the event and said the Howdy Modi event was pre-planned in detail, there were sections of the football stadium dedicated for specific people. Hasan arrived at the stadium with his camera and crew but hadn’t registered as a media professional and hence, couldn’t be accommodated either in the general section or the press gallery.

Chauthaiwale stressed that there was no discrimination done at the event based on people’s religion. While talking with the Women’s Press Corps, he addressed Hasan’s allegations and said, “Had he registered in time as a media professional, he would have be given entry. But he had cameras and other equipment which was not allowed in the general seating.”