Harry drops use of princely title

London: Britain’s Prince Harry asked to be introduced as simply “Harry” as he returned to the UK to attend a travel conference in Edinburgh on Wednesday as part of the final leg of his royal duties before he formally steps back as a frontline royal at the end of March.

The 35-year-old grandson of Queen Elizabeth II was introduced at the Travalyst conference as just “Harry” after he chose to drop any princely prefix as he prepares for his new financially independent role with wife Meghan Markle.

“He’s made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry,” said Ayesha Hazarika, the host of the conference.

Under the arrangement struck with Buckingham Palace, the couple retain their His and Her Royal Highness titles but have agreed not to actively use them. The Duke of Sussex’s move towards the use of just his first name, even though he officially remains a Prince as well as sixth in line to the British throne, is seen as his first major step towards his new life with wife Meghan and their nine-month-old son Archie based in North America.

“Scotland is one of the fastest-growing tourism destinations worldwide and it's at the forefront of a more sustainable approach, which is why your insight into these issues is so incredibly valuable,” Harry said in his speech to the eco-tourism summit.